Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 417 ($5.45) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 341.33 ($4.46).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 264.65 ($3.46) on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 382.70 ($5.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Melanie Gee acquired 50,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($158,107.93). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,112 shares of company stock worth $12,127,840.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.