Starbucks (SBUX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.01.

Shares of SBUX opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $72.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

