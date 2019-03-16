Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Position Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 34.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

