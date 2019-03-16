Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

STWD opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 183,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,527,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,679,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

