Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 66,599 Shares of Saia Inc (SAIA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,599 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 60.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Saia by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Saia by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 26.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,112,000 after acquiring an additional 254,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Saia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.08. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $128,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $350,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Saia from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

