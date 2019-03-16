Stifel Financial Corp Sells 169,424 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,039,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,424 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KeyCorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,491,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 434,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Sandler O’Neill raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

KEY stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

