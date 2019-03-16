Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 191,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 71,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,538,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,724,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Peacock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.14 per share, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $137,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,160 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE SF opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.48 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 13.02%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/stifel-financial-corp-sf-shares-sold-by-rmb-capital-management-llc.html.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.