Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $195.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.41.

HD opened at $182.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/stillwater-capital-advisors-llc-trims-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.