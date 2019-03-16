Stitch Fix Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.28 million.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stitch Fix to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Stitch Fix to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $364,707.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 510,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $16,364,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 819,520 shares of company stock worth $24,067,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

