Stone Energy (SGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $1.75 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Stone Energy alerts:

Stone Energy has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.16.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.