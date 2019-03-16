Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $194.04 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a $203.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.61.

In other Stryker news, VP Michael Damon Hutchinson sold 15,995 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $2,886,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,282 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $863,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,811 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,320. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

