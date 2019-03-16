Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill purchased 31,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $507,812.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,345. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 1,818,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.91. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.69.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.58 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.68%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

