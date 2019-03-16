Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of SNHY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.73. Sun Hydraulics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.51 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Hydraulics will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $123,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $399,825 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNHY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

