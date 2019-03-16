Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$48.00. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. GMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.39.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$45.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$35.53 and a 12-month high of C$55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.25999999403204 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total value of C$1,072,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Steven Walter Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$1,300,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,166,822.72.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

