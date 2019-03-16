Sunoco LP (SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $18.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Sunoco had a positive return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sunoco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

In other news, EVP Christopher Curia bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $266,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $306,227 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.22. 320,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

