Super Bitcoin (SBTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $450,294.00

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Super Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $450,294.00 worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00065637 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Exrates, HitBTC and CoinEgg. During the last week, Super Bitcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011782 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037563 BTC.

Super Bitcoin Profile

Super Bitcoin (CRYPTO:SBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. The official message board for Super Bitcoin is medium.com/@sbtc.org. The official website for Super Bitcoin is supersmartbitcoin.com. Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2.

Buying and Selling Super Bitcoin

Super Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, EXX, Gate.io, BigONE, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

