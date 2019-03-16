Super Game Chain Market Cap Hits $0.00 (SGCC)

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Super Game Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. Super Game Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,343.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Game Chain has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Game Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00395134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.01700324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00232640 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Super Game Chain Profile

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Super Game Chain is medium.com/@supergamechain. The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Super Game Chain is www.sgchain.io.

Buying and Selling Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Game Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Game Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Game Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Game Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.