Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 301.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Centene by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,092. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

