SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,422,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.03. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $673.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.35.

In other news, insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $416,793.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $889,328.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,617 shares of company stock worth $4,096,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

