Svb Leerink Comments on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBAY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

CBAY stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $773.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 142,381 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,123,386.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $719,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

