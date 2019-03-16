Svb Leerink Weighs in on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 972.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

CRNX opened at $25.00 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 262,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $5,735,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

