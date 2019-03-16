Svb Leerink Weighs in on Sientra Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sientra in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

SIEN stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $325.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.04. Sientra has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). Sientra had a negative net margin of 121.28% and a negative return on equity of 123.50%. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sientra by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 137,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 115,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

