Symrise (SY1) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. equinet set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.07 ($86.13).

Symrise stock opened at €81.78 ($95.09) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

