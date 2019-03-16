Synaptics (SYNA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. Synaptics had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 86,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.