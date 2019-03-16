Synergy Resources Corporation (SRCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Synergy Resources reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synergy Resources.

Get Synergy Resources alerts:

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCI shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Synergy Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synergy Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

SRCI stock remained flat at $$4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,821,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,200. Synergy Resources has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synergy Resources (SRCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.