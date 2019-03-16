TAGRcoin Hits Market Cap of $25,829.00 (TAGR)

TAGRcoin (CURRENCY:TAGR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, TAGRcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TAGRcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TAGRcoin has a total market capitalization of $25,829.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TAGRcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TAGRcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.02279495 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00488850 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022637 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023722 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00020845 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010851 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

TAGRcoin Coin Profile

TAGRcoin (TAGR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2015. TAGRcoin’s total supply is 38,669,634 coins. The official website for TAGRcoin is www.tagrcoin.com. TAGRcoin’s official Twitter account is @tagrcoin.

TAGRcoin Coin Trading

TAGRcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TAGRcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TAGRcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TAGRcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TAGRcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TAGRcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.