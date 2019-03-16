Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $22.56 Million in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,543,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,558,000. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson makes up 8.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 132,741,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,122,000 after buying an additional 1,143,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,125,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,107,000 after buying an additional 561,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 324.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,617,000 after buying an additional 2,312,625 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 112.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,407,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 1,273,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.22). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $63.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

