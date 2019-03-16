Tairen Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Tairen Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix by 17,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,188,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,811,751,000 after buying an additional 443,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,569,238,000 after buying an additional 792,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,226,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.75.

Shares of NFLX opened at $361.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

