Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 20.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 200.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

