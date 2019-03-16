Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($13.90) Per Share

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.90) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

TCRR stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

In related news, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos bought 666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

