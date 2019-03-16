TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Position Lessened by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. TD Ameritrade makes up approximately 1.4% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group raised TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of AMTD opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

