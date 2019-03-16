Team (TISI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on Team and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Team has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Analysts forecast that Team will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Team by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Team by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

