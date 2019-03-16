TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Gabelli started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,607. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. TEGNA had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

In other TEGNA news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $406,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $257,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,100,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,353,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,702 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 35.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,963,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,575 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 927,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 841,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 602.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 813,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

