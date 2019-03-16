TEKcoin (TEK) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, TEKcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TEKcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. TEKcoin has a total market cap of $55,802.00 and $0.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEKcoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin Profile

TEKcoin (CRYPTO:TEK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TEKcoin is tekcoin.org.

Buying and Selling TEKcoin

TEKcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEKcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEKcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEKcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEKcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.