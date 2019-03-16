Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $248.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

NYSE TDY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.25. The stock had a trading volume of 443,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,602. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $177.68 and a 52-week high of $250.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.27. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.16, for a total transaction of $1,387,038.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,371.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $2,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,452 shares of company stock worth $9,083,309. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,856,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

