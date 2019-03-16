Telefonica (TEF) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.65. Telefonica shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 2067268 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Telefonica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Telefonica alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Telefonica by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,168,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,346,000 after buying an additional 1,521,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Telefonica by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after buying an additional 347,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Telefonica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Telefonica by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 632,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telefonica by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 58,453 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/telefonica-tef-shares-gap-up-to-8-65.html.

Telefonica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.