Telstra Co. Ltd (TLS) Insider Roy Chestnutt Buys 43,000 Shares

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) insider Roy Chestnutt purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.22 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,632.00 ($98,320.57).

Telstra stock remained flat at $A$3.26 ($2.31) during trading on Friday. 61,221,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,990,000. Telstra Co. Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.60 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of A$3.48 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.16.

Get Telstra alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/telstra-co-ltd-tls-insider-roy-chestnutt-buys-43000-shares.html.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.