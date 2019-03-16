Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,613. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $676.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.74 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 3.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 11,744 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $682,091.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 81.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 158,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after buying an additional 76,117 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $1,854,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $2,727,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $33,063,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

