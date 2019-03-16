Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.14 Million Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Realogy during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Realogy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Realogy during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 785.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLGY. Barclays reduced their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Compass Point lowered Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $11.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.04.

RLGY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 3,481,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $28.07.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

