Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,613,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $870,081.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,391.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.89. 337,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.04 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/texas-permanent-school-fund-has-1-19-million-holdings-in-minerals-technologies-inc-mtx.html.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.