Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Select Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,551,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,073,000 after buying an additional 388,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 5,633.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 187,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Barclays started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Select Medical from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,418. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

