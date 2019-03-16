Tezos (Pre-Launch) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, UEX, Gate.io and Gatecoin. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012453 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022541 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.ch. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s.

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinone, UEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Kraken, RightBTC, Bitfinex and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the exchanges listed above.

