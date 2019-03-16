The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $66,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTI. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,132,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTI opened at $332.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $365.86.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $331.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.32 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.54 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.68.

In related news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $176,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total transaction of $1,659,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,213.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

