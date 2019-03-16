TheStreet Downgrades Speedway Motorsports (TRK) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

TRK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Speedway Motorsports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Speedway Motorsports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Speedway Motorsports has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $632.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Speedway Motorsports by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Speedway Motorsports by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.