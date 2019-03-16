TheStreet Lowers Range Resources (RRC) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.37.

NYSE RRC opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 53.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Range Resources by 784.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 790,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 701,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

