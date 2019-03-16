Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,628 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,307,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,806,000 after purchasing an additional 182,469 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

