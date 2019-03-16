Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.97. 10,840,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,083,606. The company has a market capitalization of $463.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

