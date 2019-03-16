Thunderstake Market Capitalization Reaches $23,373.00 (TSC)

Thunderstake (CURRENCY:TSC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Thunderstake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Thunderstake has a market capitalization of $23,373.00 and $0.00 worth of Thunderstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunderstake has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000410 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Thunderstake

Thunderstake (TSC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Thunderstake’s total supply is 579,664,446 coins. The official website for Thunderstake is thunderstake.com. Thunderstake’s official Twitter account is @thunderstake.

Buying and Selling Thunderstake

Thunderstake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunderstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunderstake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunderstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

