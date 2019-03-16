ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TKA. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.04 ($25.63).

FRA:TKA traded down €0.13 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting €12.56 ($14.60). The company had a trading volume of 8,540,140 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

