Tilly’s (TLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-0.01-0.03 EPS and its Q1 guidance to (0.01)-$0.03 EPS.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 609,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 761,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Pivotal Research set a $17.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

